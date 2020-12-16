e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fog delays 5 flights, cold wave alert for 2 days in Chandigarh

Fog delays 5 flights, cold wave alert for 2 days in Chandigarh

Visibility dropped below 200 metres around 8:30am, though sunny weather returned after 11am

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Five flights were delayed by around an hour at the Chandigarh airport owing to dense fog on Wednesday morning.

The visibility dropped below 200 metres around 8:30am, though sunny weather returned after 11am.

According to the weatherman, dense fog is likely to continue on Thursday, but will reduce from Friday onwards.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature dropped to 6.2°C, lowest this season. At 16.6°C, even maximum temperature was six notches below normal.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for cold wave on Thursday and Friday. It is declared when minimum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal after going below 10°C.

