Former Chandigarh senior deputy mayor Shyama Negi dies at 67

Former Chandigarh senior deputy mayor Shyama Negi dies at 67

Negi was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shyama Negi
Shyama Negi
         

Former senior deputy mayor and vice-president of BJP’s Chandigarh unit Shyama Negi died at a private hospital in Panchkula. She was 67.

Negi was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. She is survived by three children -- one son and two daughters.

Negi hadn’t been keeping well since she lost her eldest son in July this year.

Her daughter Anita Negi, who is based in New York, said, “She won many fights, but lost this one.”

State BJP chief Arun Sood said, “This is not just her family’s loss, but also of the tricity residents from Uttarakhand. She was an excellent orator and committed to social causes.”

BJP councillor Hira Negi, said, “She inspired all people from her home state by her honest social and political work.”

