Home / Chandigarh / Former managing director of Punjab Tractors passes away

Former managing director of Punjab Tractors passes away

Mohan was suffering from lung issues for the last few years. He passed away during his sleep at 86.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former vice-chairman and managing director of Punjab Tractors and Swaraj Mazda, Chandra Mohan, breathed his last on Tuesday night at his residence in Sector 36.

Mohan, who considered entrepreneurship as a social responsibility, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1980.

He also served as the chairman of RICO Industries from 1985 to 2012. In1999, Mohan was awarded the IMC-Juran medal for life-time dedication to quality management.

The veteran entrepreneur was born in Ferozepur, Punjab, and studied mechanical engineering at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Roorkee.

