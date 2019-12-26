Former managing director of Punjab Tractors passes away

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:40 IST

Former vice-chairman and managing director of Punjab Tractors and Swaraj Mazda, Chandra Mohan, breathed his last on Tuesday night at his residence in Sector 36.

Mohan was suffering from lung issues for the last few years. He passed away during his sleep at 86.

Chandra Mohan

Mohan, who considered entrepreneurship as a social responsibility, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1980.

He also served as the chairman of RICO Industries from 1985 to 2012. In1999, Mohan was awarded the IMC-Juran medal for life-time dedication to quality management.

The veteran entrepreneur was born in Ferozepur, Punjab, and studied mechanical engineering at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Roorkee.