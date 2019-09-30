e-paper
Former minister Mange Ram Gupta joins Jannayak Janta Party

He had served as the finance minister during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s term.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former finance minster Mange Ram Gupta after joining the JJP in Sirsa on Monday
Former finance minster Mange Ram Gupta after joining the JJP in Sirsa on Monday(HT Photo)
         

Putting to rest speculations of moving to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former finance minister Mange Ram Gupta on Monday joined the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in presence of former Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala and her son Digvijay Chautala at their residence in Sirsa.

Mange Ram contested the assembly elections for the first time as an independent candidate from Jind constituency in 1977 and won by 15,751 votes. He was elected as an MLA from Jind seat on Congress ticket in 1991, 2000 and 2005.

A senior leader with a substantial vote bank of Bania community, Mange Ram also served as the finance minister during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s term.

Sources said Mange Ram had been seeking a BJP ticket for his son Mahavir Gupta from Jind assembly segment and even met the party high command in Delhi.

However, Mange Ram reached the Ajay Chautala's residence in Sirsa with his supporters and joined the JJP.

He said, “I want my son to contest these elections. The JJP assured that he would get a ticket from Jind. I am happy for him and will work as a true JJP worker from now on.”

Digvijay Chautala also confirmed that Mahavir Gupta will get the JJP ticket from Jind seat and formal announcement regarding this would soon be made.

“The JJP will gain from the community of state’s businessmen with the inclusion of Mange Ram Gupta. Name of his son would be announced soon. With Gupta with us, the JJP has become stronger,” Digvijay said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:13 IST

