Former senators, syndicate members protest at Panjab University

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:07 IST

Former senators and the members of Panjab University syndicate on Monday held a protest on the campus, demanding that senate elections be held immediately.

Dozens of members marched inside the varsity campus, raising slogans against vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and later sat on a dharna outside his office, where they were joined by various student leaders.

This comes after the senate polls of PU were postponed by the V-C for the second time on October 15. The polls were scheduled to be held on August 24.

Syndicate member Harpreet Singh Dua said, “The indefinite postponement of senate polls is unjustified and a betrayal with the state of Punjab.”

The term of the PU senate has ended on October 31 and the varsity is without its supreme governing body. However, the term of syndicate which is PU’s top executive body will end on December 31.

Former senator Ronki Ram said, “There is no governing body in place right now. We held a peaceful protest as to why the elections are not being held.”

While addressing the protesting members, V-C Raj Kumar said that senate polls are different and should not be compared with other elections. “The employees have also written to us that they are not willing to perform the election duty,” he added.

Demand for syndicate meeting

After the protest, former senators and syndicate members met V-C Raj Kumar and demanded an immediate syndicate meeting. The last syndicate meeting of PU was held in July. They also asked the V-C to write to the UT administration, seeking permission for conducting polls at the university.

“Various issues are pending and the governance is at standstill. The V-C assured us that he will call a syndicate meeting immediately,” said syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Joint Student Action Committee (JSAC), which is the amalgam of various student organisations of PU, also held a protest at the UT secretariat. The students also met UT adviser Manoj Parida.

“The UT administration has nothing to do with holding or not holding the senate elections by PU. It is their policy decision and they have to take it. But the Covid-19 grounds on which we had asked them to stop no more exists, so they can take a call on any way they feel like,” Parida said.