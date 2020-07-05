e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Former Shutrana MLA’s husband among 4 booked for woman’s murder

Former Shutrana MLA’s husband among 4 booked for woman’s murder

The woman is the wife of Loomba’s former PA, who had ended his life on June 3

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:37 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The husband of former Shutrana MLA Vaninder Kaur Loomba and three others were booked after a 35-year-old woman died of poisoning in Duhar village of Patran sub-division of Patiala on Sunday.

The deceased Jasdeep Kaur is the wife of the former SAD MLA’s personal assistant Gursewak Singh, who had ended his life on June 3.

The accused have been identified as Loomba’s husband Karan Singh, who is an officer with transport department, Jasdeep’s mother-in-law Gurmail Singh, brother-in-law Ramphal Singh, and local resident Lal Singh Yadav.

Patran deputy superintendent of police Bharpur Singh said the case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) on the complaint of Jasdeep’s maternal uncle Satbir Singh.

The DSP said, “The victim had recorded a video before her death in which she claimed she had been administered poisonous tablets by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law on Karan Singh’s behest. In the same video, she accused Karan Singh and Lal Yadav of harassing her mentally after her husband’s death.”

The cop added that the accused had even submitted a written complaint against the deceased after her husband’s death. “In the complaint, they had stated that Gursewak had ended his life after finding out about Jasdeep’s extra-marital affair,” the DSP said.

“In a video, the woman also alleged the accused were forcing her to give certain statements before the police in her husband’s death case,” the DSP said.

He added they have initiated minute investigation into the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.

