Four drown after car plunges in canal near Fazilka

Four men drowned when their vehicle reportedly fell into a canal in Fazilka. As per information, Gurpreet Singh (22), Gurlal Singh (21), Jassa Singh (20) and Pratap Singh (19), all natives of Midda village under Malout in Muktsar district, were working on a ‘combine’ (machine to harvest) for Gurpreet Singh of Orhia village in Fazilka.

The four had returned from Madhya Pradesh on Friday late evening after work. On Friday midnight, they left for their village in a car but did not reach their destination.

Meanwhile a body part of the car and its registration number was found near the canal bank, near village Ismailwala, 4km from Fazilka. A search operation was launched, and on Sunday, the missing car was recovered from the canal with all four persons still trapped. A post-mortem of the deceased was held at the Fazilka civil hospital and bodies were handed over to families. A police investigation is on.

Three washed away in Harike wetland; feared dead

Three boys of Mehar Singh Wala village are feared drowned in the Harike wetland, 65km from Ferozepur, after they were washed away with the flow of water. Sources said a group of four men had visited the wetland on Baisakhi. The fourth boy, who remains unidentified, is safe. Two of the boys who were flown away by the current are Arshdeep Singh, 15, and Kulwinder Singh, 12. Till the filing of the news item, divers were at work to find the bodies.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 22:29 IST