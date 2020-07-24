Four injured in clash between two groups in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:34 IST

Four members of a group were injured after their rivals opened fire on them in Rasulpur village, Jagraon, on Thursday. Condition of one of the victims is serious, police said.

The victims have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Kaka Singh who got into a scuffle with Gurpreet Singh, Hardev Singh, Harwinder Singh and Sukhjivan Singh of a rival group a few days back. Following this, a case was registered against members of both groups.

They went to court on Thursday for the hearing of the case and on returning, clashed again. Maninder said members of the rival group opened fire on them. Police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The accused managed to escape the scene.

All victims were rushed to Jagraon Civil Hospital. Gurpreet suffered three bullet injuries and has been referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer at Hathur police station said police will lodge an FIR after recording statement of injured.