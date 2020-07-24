e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four injured in clash between two groups in Ludhiana

Four injured in clash between two groups in Ludhiana

One of the victims suffered three bullet injuries and is serious, police said

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Representative image)
         

Four members of a group were injured after their rivals opened fire on them in Rasulpur village, Jagraon, on Thursday. Condition of one of the victims is serious, police said.

The victims have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Kaka Singh who got into a scuffle with Gurpreet Singh, Hardev Singh, Harwinder Singh and Sukhjivan Singh of a rival group a few days back. Following this, a case was registered against members of both groups.

They went to court on Thursday for the hearing of the case and on returning, clashed again. Maninder said members of the rival group opened fire on them. Police initiated investigation after reaching the spot. The accused managed to escape the scene.

All victims were rushed to Jagraon Civil Hospital. Gurpreet suffered three bullet injuries and has been referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer at Hathur police station said police will lodge an FIR after recording statement of injured.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
14-year-old patient raped in India’s largest Covid-19 facility
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
Covid update: India-Israel creating voice test; PM Modi’s vaccine message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In