Four persons booked for thrashing Dalit youth in Sangrur

The district police on Sunday have booked four persons for allegedly thrashing a Dalit youth at Khanauri town in Sangrur.

The action was taken after a video of the incident was circulated on the social media. Police have also recorded the statement of the victim, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As per the first information report (FIR) the victim, Birbal Singh, of Khanauri Kalan, was on his way to work on the morning of October 16. He saw a car part on the road, picked it up and placed it on the roadside.

Just then, the accused, who were present there, accused him of theft, started abusing him and thrashed him using cable wires. They even recorded the whole incident and uploaded it on the social media.

The accused have been identified as Ishwar Chand, Ravi Gupta, Sony, and Bittu, all of Khanauri Kalan.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 at the Khanauri police station.

“The accused had allegedly abused and thrashed the victim. The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) is probing the matter. However, no arrest has been made so far,” said inspector Kartar Singh, SHO of Khanauri police station.

