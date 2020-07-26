e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fresh trade racket busted at Chandigarh hotel; 10 women rescued, five arrested

Fresh trade racket busted at Chandigarh hotel; 10 women rescued, five arrested

Hotel owner had rented out the premises to two men to run the trade.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The rescued women, who are all in their 20s, were reunited with their families.
The rescued women, who are all in their 20s, were reunited with their families.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images/ representative photo)
         

An undercover operation by the police led to the rescue of 10 women and arrest of five persons for immoral trafficking from a hotel in Kajheri village, Sector 52, on Saturday night.

Police said the hotel owner and Kajheri resident, Supinder, was running the flesh trade racket. He had rented out the hotel to Gaurav Sharma and Hrithik Sharma, who were arrested, along with Supinder and hotel manager Johanjot. A woman working as an agent was the fifth person to be arrested.

A case under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station. All five accused were presented before a court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody. The rescued women, who are all in their 20s, were reunited with their families.

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protests tomorrow
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Trinamool Congress launches video campaign for poll-bound Bengal
Trinamool Congress launches video campaign for poll-bound Bengal
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In