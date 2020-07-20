e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fresh warrants against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

Fresh warrants against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur

Will face proclaimed offender proceedings if not arrested by July 23.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A special CBI court has issued fresh non-bailable warrants against suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, accused in a Rs 5-lakh graft case.

The warrants are returnable by July 23, which means if she is not arrested by this date, the proceedings to declare her a proclaimed offender will begin. The case will next come up for hearing on July 23.

Earlier on July 16, the court had issued the warrants for July 20. On Monday, the CBI court was informed that the warrants could not be executed, as accused Kaur could not be traced despite best efforts.

Teams conducted searches in Panchkula, Mohali, Chandigarh and Punjab. The houses of her parents and husband were also visited, but Kaur was not found. Hence, CBI appealed for fresh warrants against her.

On July 10, the court had denied anticipatory bail to Kaur, who had claimed false implication and that the amount recovered was actually compromise money and not bribe.

