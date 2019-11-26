e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Gangwa elected deputy speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The BJP legislator Ranbir Gangwa was unanimously elected as deputy speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday during the one day special session held to celebrate the Constitution day.

It was 70 years ago (November 26, 1949) that the Constitution was adopted and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a Republic.

While chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposed the name of Gangwa, the Nalwa segment legislator, and it was seconded by deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

After Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta informed the House that only one name had been proposed, Gangwa was declared elected unanimously.

Chief minister Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant and the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated Gangwa on his elevation as deputy speaker.

However, Hooda said he hoped the deputy speaker’s post would go to the opposition. “But I did not oppose Gangwa’s name as he is a good person,” Hooda said.

Minor verbal skirmishes were witnessed between Hooda and home minister Anil Vij when the speaker was completing the process of electing the deputy speaker.

Pointing towards Hooda, home minister Anil Vij asked why the opposition did not propose any name from their side when the speaker was seeking names. At this, Hooda advised Vij to stop speaking always.

Later, Gangwa thanked the House for unanimously electing him. Gangwa, a former leader of INLD and ex-Rajya Sabha MP, had joined the BJP in March, shortly before the Lok Sabha election.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News