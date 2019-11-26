Gangwa elected deputy speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:58 IST

The BJP legislator Ranbir Gangwa was unanimously elected as deputy speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday during the one day special session held to celebrate the Constitution day.

It was 70 years ago (November 26, 1949) that the Constitution was adopted and it came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India as a Republic.

While chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposed the name of Gangwa, the Nalwa segment legislator, and it was seconded by deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

After Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta informed the House that only one name had been proposed, Gangwa was declared elected unanimously.

Chief minister Khattar, deputy CM Dushyant and the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated Gangwa on his elevation as deputy speaker.

However, Hooda said he hoped the deputy speaker’s post would go to the opposition. “But I did not oppose Gangwa’s name as he is a good person,” Hooda said.

Minor verbal skirmishes were witnessed between Hooda and home minister Anil Vij when the speaker was completing the process of electing the deputy speaker.

Pointing towards Hooda, home minister Anil Vij asked why the opposition did not propose any name from their side when the speaker was seeking names. At this, Hooda advised Vij to stop speaking always.

Later, Gangwa thanked the House for unanimously electing him. Gangwa, a former leader of INLD and ex-Rajya Sabha MP, had joined the BJP in March, shortly before the Lok Sabha election.