Get your forks ready, Chandigarh’s Night Food Street to reopen soon

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 01:26 IST

City’s lone night food street in Sector 14, which was closed in February, will reopen next week.

The municipal corporation (MC) has allotted the contract to run three kiosks at the 24/7 market to a private hospitality agency. The kiosks will serve Punjabi and Chinese food, besides bakery items and beverages. Only eggs and vegetarian food will be served against the charges fixed by MC (see box).

In case of overcharging, the one-year contract is liable to be terminated by the MC commissioner, besides a penalty of ₹10,000. The contract can be extended up to three years subject to satisfactory performance on year-to-year basis, along with 10% increase in licence fee.

Under the terms of the contract, the contractor will display the complete rate list and maintain proper hygiene. Food can be served only in biodegradable tableware, and use of plastic bags is not allowed. Sale of tobacco articles is prohibited.

MC additional commissioner Tilak Raj said four of the three shops at the night food street had been allotted. “We will hand over possession to the contractor on Tuesday, and the market will be reopened anytime within the next week. All proper checks have been done to ensure that people get quality food and there are no complaints of overcharging,” he added.

50% HIKE IN RATES

The new food rates are 50% higher than those charged by the previous contractor. An official dealing with the matter said the prices were revised after conducting a survey at nearby eateries. “The rates will allow the contractor to conduct smooth business and discourage overcharging,” he added.