Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST

Mohali : A day after police took the custody of an 18-year-old girl’s body at the Balongi cremation ground after a priest conducting her last rites grew suspicious on seeing injury marks on her neck, her death by suicide was confirmed on Sunday.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Mataur Police station said medical reports indicated that she had died by suicide.

The SHO said her parents wanted to perform the last rites quickly because of unsafe conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The girl who worked in a boutique died at home in Mataur village. Her father in his police complaint said he and his wife and other children had gone out for work on Saturday and returned to find the door locked. When they broke it down they found her hanging.

However, when the body was taken to the cremation ground the priest stopped the last rites on seeing injury marks around the neck and informed the police.

Their statements had been recorded and inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC (police to inquire and report on suicide) started.

The girls parents have also informed the police that she was not stressed and did not own a mobile phone.