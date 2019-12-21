GMADA advisory on construction activities: ‘Toilets for workers must before work begins’

chandigarh

To put a stop to open defecation in the city, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has made it mandatory to provide toilets for labourers before construction of a building begins in urban areas.

Chief engineer of GMADA Sunil Kansal said the orders were issued after complaints from the residents of Aerocity regarding the issue were received. The orders stated that any plot owner who wishes to construct a building will get temporary sewer connection along with water connection. It is mandatory to construct toilets for the labourers and owners have to given in writing that they are constructing the toilets, or action will be taken against the owners of the building.

Another officer of the GMADA said, “We are also motivating people to use toilets to defecate. Earlier, the owners were getting sewerage connection after the construction and now temporary sewerage connection will be given to them and once the construction is completed, they have to get the connection regularised.”

Vinod Kumar, chief coordinator, Aero Residents Coordination Committee, said the orders were of no use unless GMADA were to take strict action against the owners. “There should be provision of heavy penalty or cancellation of the plot,” he said.

Rupinder Sing Kang, a resident of Aerocity, said “The situation was bad as residents wake up to people openly defecating in the area, which not only spreads a foul smell, but leaves them prone to infections. It is pitiable that such a mess has been created on land owned by a government agency, and no action is being taken to improve the condition of the area, next to the main road which has traffic all day. We request the GMADA to implement the orders strictly,” he said.

Residents alleged the land has wild overgrowth and the authorities have not cared to remove it for a long time, resulting in multiple troubles for the residents. The vacant land is also a breeding ground for mosquitoes as a huge pond has been formed after waterlogging during monsoons. Cattle, too, sits around the place and defecates openly.