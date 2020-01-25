GMCH-32 mgmt says unauthorised chemists can’t do biz at hospital

chandigarh

Jan 25, 2020

Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has decided to ban the entry of unauthorised persons selling medicines in the hospital

premises.

The move comes after receiving complaints of representatives of private chemists entering wards and patient care areas to sell medicines to patients.

Officials said this is an unethical way of doing business and gives the impression that there is a nexus between them and doctors of the hospital.

“Representatives of medical shops from outside are trying to carry out their business unethically by approaching patients and their attendants. Circulars have been issued on the matter from time to time and instructions have been put up at prominent places to generate awareness among the patients,” official spokesperson Anil Kumar Moudgil said.

Directions issued by director-cum- principal Dr BS Chavan stated it has been noticed that this unethical practice that is ongoing is completely unacceptable and amounts to malpractice.

It states that this reflects very badly on the functioning of GMCH-32 and gives an impression that there is a nexus between the doctors and private chemists.

“No representatives from private chemist shop will be allowed to enter the patient care area for selling medicines to avoid any corruption and malpractice. All heads of departments are requested to make all doctors and staff members working under them to comply with these orders strictly, “ directions issued by authorities on Friday states.

A similar order was issued by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12, in August last year.

The institute threatened to take legal action against representatives of private laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, who carry out their businesses in an unethical the manner in the hospital premises.

PGIMER’s administration has observed that the representatives of private labs approach patients, usually in the outpatient departments (OPDs), and persuade them to undergo medical tests in their labs