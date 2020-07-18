GMCH-32 to start online consultation through e-SanjeevaniOPD from tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:07 IST

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, will be offering online consultation through eSanjeevaniOPD, the flagship telemedicine solution of the central government, from Monday onwards.

Around 100 clinicians from different departments of GMCH-32 have already received training on using the online service.

Developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali, eSanjeevaniOPD was nationally launched in April this year while OPDs across the country were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The telemedicine solution is already operational in 18 states and has logged around 31,000 consultations in just three months. Patients can consult a general physician or specialist through an android smartphone or a PC/laptop. At the end of the teleconsultation, he/she will receive an electronic prescription.

C-DAC director general Dr Hemant Darbari stated that the telemedicine solution is dedicated to human life betterment and would prove to be a turning point in tele-OPD consultancy.

GMCH-32 director principal Dr B S Chavan said telemedicine will help patients seek specialised healthcare services from experts from the comfort of their homes, while reducing the risk of infection. “Due to the fear of catching infection from hospitals, many patients prefer to seek medical help through telemedicine,” he said.

C-DAC executive director Dr P K Khosla said the teleconsultation will offer two way audio-visual consultation and a prescription slip at the end. The centre is continuously enhancing the capabilities of eSanjeevaniOPD and it has been accepted country-wide by clinicians and patients alike, Khosla added.

Presently, GMCH-32 is providing telemedicine services through the audio mode where patients calls the doctors on dedicated phone lines and seek consultation. The esanjeevani software will allow video discussion between the parties and give a feel of real in-person consultation. The feature is free of cost and saves travel time too. To begin with, the deptartments of psychiatry, ENT, skin, eye and orthopaedic will start esanjeevaniOPD from Monday for which people need to register on esanjeevaniopd.in.