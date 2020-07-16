e-paper
GMCH awaits MCI guidelines for conducting MBBS exam

GMCH awaits MCI guidelines for conducting MBBS exam

The Union ministry of human resource and development had said on July 6 that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:50 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Officials at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are awaiting the Medical Council of India’s guidelines to take a final call on conducting MBBS examinations for this session.

This comes days after Panjab University (PU), to which GMCH is affiliated, has decided to request the University Grants Commission (UGC) to review the decision on final semester examinations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The institute is in favour of conducting examinations and it is a must for professional courses. In case there are two different thoughts on the matter, we will go by the directions of the Medical Council of India,” Dr BS Chavan, director-cum-principal of the college said.

He added that the examination for MD and MS courses were also conducted ensuring social distancing and safety norms, and after taking due permission of the Chandigarh administration.

“A lot of space was used, but we successfully conducted the examinations. We can do the same for MBBS courses as well,” he said.

At PU’s syndicate meeting on July 14, after debating for hours, the members unanimously resolved that conducting examinations in the current situation would not be safe for students as well as staffers. It was, therefore, decided that UGC will be requested to review their decision.

The Union ministry of human resource and development had said on July 6 that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

