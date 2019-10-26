Govt mulls over cash prizes for panchayats with no stubble burning

chandigarh

Oct 26, 2019

The Punjab government is mulling over to honour panchayats with cash prize for stopping farmers from stubble burning and ensuring no such incidents take place in their jurisdiction after the harvesting of paddy.

The state agriculture department’s proposal is in the pipeline and it is also yet to decide the amount of cash prize which will depend on the number of villages with no incident of burning of straw.

State agriculture director Sutantar Kumar Airi said, “The central government has given ₹15 crore to the state to honour, encourage panchayats and farmers to get rid of stubble burning besides creating awareness among them. The amount was released before the onset of the harvesting season. Of ₹15 crore, ₹10 crore has been given to state public relations department and ₹5 crore to the agriculture department for such activities.”

“Therefore, the agriculture department has decided to utilise this amount for giving cash prizes,” he added.

“The decision was taken two weeks ago and the proposal has been sent to the principal secretary (agriculture) for approval. Once approved, orders will be issues to all deputy commissioners to honour such panchayats,” said director.

Once the harvesting is over, a list of villages will be prepared on the basis of the data of the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana.

Later the agriculture department will analyse the list to honour the panchayats where no farm fire incidents take place.

Oct 26, 2019