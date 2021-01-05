Graft: CBI files challan against former Chandigarh ED official

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:39 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against former deputy director of enforcement, Chandigarh, Gurnam Singh in a bribery case.

Singh, who joined the Chandigarh ED office on deputation in 2011, was the investigating officer in a chit fund scam for several years before he was repatriated to his home department in Chandigarh Central Forensic Laboratory in January 2017, from where he retired as a senior scientific officer in 2018.

It was after his repatriation that ED arrested the absconding agent of the chit fund firm under anti-money laundering law in July 2017, and it came to light that Singh had allegedly taken bribe to weaken the case.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) and 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.