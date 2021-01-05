e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Graft: CBI files challan against former Chandigarh ED official

Graft: CBI files challan against former Chandigarh ED official

Then posted as deputy director in the department, Gurnam Singh had allegedly taken bribe to weaken a case

chandigarh Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against former deputy director of enforcement, Chandigarh, Gurnam Singh in a bribery case.

Singh, who joined the Chandigarh ED office on deputation in 2011, was the investigating officer in a chit fund scam for several years before he was repatriated to his home department in Chandigarh Central Forensic Laboratory in January 2017, from where he retired as a senior scientific officer in 2018.

It was after his repatriation that ED arrested the absconding agent of the chit fund firm under anti-money laundering law in July 2017, and it came to light that Singh had allegedly taken bribe to weaken the case.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) and 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In