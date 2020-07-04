e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Groud water board graft case: CBI court grants bail to official

Groud water board graft case: CBI court grants bail to official

The CBI had named Rai and Dinesh Tewari, a senior hydrogeologist, in a supplementary chargesheet filed in May.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representational photo)
         

In the 2017 graft case involving officials of the Central Ground Water Board, the special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday granted bail to Gyanendra Rai, senior technical assistant (hydrogeology) for the northwest region.

Rai surrendered before court on Saturday, following which he was taken into custody and later released after furnishing ₹1-lakh bonds.

The case dates back to October 10, 2017, when the CBI had arrested a Gurugram-based businessman, who had allegedly bribed board officials to get a no-objection certificated for a bottling plant. Sanjay Pandey, an assistant hydrologist, and technician Chander Parkash Midda besides a middleman were also arrested. Rai and Tewari’s names came up during investigations.

It was pleaded in court that Rai “is neither named in the FIR nor there is any allegation of demand, acceptance and recovery of bribe amount from him”. It was further stated that he “fully cooperated” in the probe, making himself available as and when required, and the investigating officer “did not feel any necessity to arrest” him.

