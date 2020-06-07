GRP solve Ludhiana labourer’s murder case, friend arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:05 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) claimed to have solved the murder case of a labourer with the arrest of his friend on Saturday.

According to police, the accused bludgeoned the labourer to death on May 23 with stones following a verbal spat in an inebriated condition.

The accused was drunk to such an extent on the day of crime that he does not remember what made him kill his friend. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Thakur of Khagaria of Bihar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, GRP) Pardeep Singh Sandhu said the victim, Ramesh Kumar alias Mota, was a labourer and used to often drink with Thakur, who was his friend. The victim’s whereabouts are yet not known to the police.

He added the police had recovered the body of Ramesh Kumar alias Mota from the railway line near Baddowal railway station. He was allegedly bludgeoned to death with stones. The police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Sub-inspector (SI) Ratan Lal, who is investigating the case, said the accused had been captured in the CCTVs installed in the area and this led to the identification and arrest of the accused.

The police found the accused roaming around the Baddowal railway station and arrested him.

“The accused told police that, on May 23, he was consuming liquor with Ramesh Kumar alias Mota. They indulged in a verbal spat following which Mota thrashed him. He left the place, but came back after some time. In a fit of rage, he lifted stones from the railway line and bludgeoned him to death,”said the sub-inspector.

“The accused said he was too drunk on the day of the incident that he forgot what made them quarrel,” he added.

The police produced the accused before a court on Sunday. The court has sent the accused two- day police custody.