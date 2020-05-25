e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gurdwara attacked in UK hate crime; damage worth thousands of pounds on premises

Gurdwara attacked in UK hate crime; damage worth thousands of pounds on premises

Amid demands to arrest accused, who was caught on CCTV, gurdwara management says no one was injured in the incident and the clean-up process has begun

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 17:21 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times/London
Images of the person caught on CCTV entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media, while reporting the incident, causing concern and demands for his arrest.
Images of the person caught on CCTV entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media, while reporting the incident, causing concern and demands for his arrest.(FACEBOOK)
         

Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Derby was subjected to hate crime on Monday morning when a person entered the premises and caused damage worth thousands of pounds, gurdwara officials said.

Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill regretted the incident. “Very sad to see an attack on any place of worship. Thoughts are with the Derby sangat (community) who have been providing 500 meals a day from Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara,” she said.

Hindustantimes

Images of the person caught on CCTV entering the premises were shared by the gurdwara on social media, while reporting the incident, causing concern and demands for his arrest.

The gurdwara said in a statement: “This morning at 6am, an individual entered the gurdwara premises causing thousands of pounds of damage…We can confirm that no individuals were injured and that the clean-up process has begun.”

“This hate crime or any sort of crime against a Sikh will never deter us in our practice of seva (service) and simran (prayer). We will continue the service for the community with langar and continue to stream live nitnem (daily prayers). We will ensure the safety of all our sevadars (volunteers) and employees,” it added.

Hindustantimes

Gurdwaras across the UK have been recipients of funding as part of a government scheme to install security equipment to prevent hate crime in places of worship, but such incidents have continued.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In