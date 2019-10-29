e-paper
Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniv: VP Naidu to attend Punjab Assembly’s special session

The Punjab cabinet had decided last week on Thursday to convene a special session of the assembly to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb

: Vice president Venkaiah Naidu will attend the special session of Punjab assembly to be convened here on November 6 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“The vice president will be attending the special session of the assembly on November 6. Other dignitaries and eminent personalities have also been invited to attend the session wholly dedicated to mark the historic day,” Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh said on Tuesday, after administering oath to newly elected Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The Punjab cabinet had decided last week on Thursday to convene a special session of the assembly to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb.

