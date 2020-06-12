Gurugram among four emerging districts of concern in country

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 01:13 IST

With 1,858 active Covid-19 cases, Gurugram has become one of the four “emerging districts of concern” in the country, as per a central government analysis. This was conveyed to the state government by a team of central officials, led by Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, during a video meeting on Thursday.

“Gurugram has been bracketed with Udupi and Yadgir in Karnataka and Kolhapur in Maharashtra for having more than 400 coronavirus cases of which 90% were detected after May 18 lockdown relaxations. It is also one of the top 14 districts in the country that contribute to more than 60% of the total active caseload,” said an official.

The district, which is part of the national capital region (NCR), accounts for more than 50% of the total active cases in Haryana. On Thursday, Gurugram recorded 191 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking its tally of active cases to 1,858. The cumulative number of positive cases in Gurugram is 2,737 which is more than 45% of the cumulative cases in the entire state.

‘ACTIVE SURVEILLANCE CRUCIAL’

The Union health ministry officials said that containment of the infection in such districts, strict perimeter control was crucial and active house-to-house surveillance through special teams was critical for early identification of cases.

In these highly affected districts, emphasis should also be on community surveillance, the central officials said.The central officials said that in high-case load districts, additional testing and strict containment measures were needed and there was a need to focus on early testing of high-risk contacts and clinical triaging at facilities. Haryana officials were also told to ensure sufficient hospital capacity and sufficient logistics, including human resources, through advance planning for next two months. It was also emphasised that institutional quarantine was increasingly critical to reduce load on the health system and there was a need to ramp up institutional capacity (hotels, stadiums).

12 MORE DEATHS, STATE’S TALLY CLOSE TO 6,000 NOW

Twelve more patients in Haryana perished to the respiratory illness taking the death toll in the state to 64. Among the dead, six were from Gurugram district, four from Faridabad and one each from Ambala and Rohtak.

The state reported 389 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 5,968, according to a health department bulletin. The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 3,644. There were 47 critically ill Covid-19 patients across the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The national capital region districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, with a joint tally of 265 cases, accounted for 68% of the total fresh cases reported across 17 districts of the state. Rohtak recorded 29 fresh cases followed by Karnal (17), Ambala (13), Palwal (10), Yamunanagar (9), Rewari (8), Mahendergarh and Fatehabad (7 each), Panchkula, Jhajjar, Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani (4 each), Jind (3) and Panipat ( 1).

Five districts – Sonepat, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal and Kurukshetra did not report any fresh case on Thursday.