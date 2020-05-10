Hallomajra and Maloya can be next Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:19 IST

Just like city’s major hotspot, Bapu Dham Colony, Chandigarh’s other villages, Hallomajra and Maloya, are congested too. With one case each and residents still flouting social-distancing norms, these villages could rapidly imitate the trends observed in Bapu Dham Colony.

On Friday, a 35-year-old man from Hallomajra tested positive for Covid-19, two days after his death at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. He was putting up alone in a rented accommodation and was a chronic alcoholic. He visited the hospital with symptoms, including loose stools, severe anaemia and disorientation. “His condition deteriorated and was put on ventilator. He was also suffering from severe pancytopenia. He tested positive for Covid-19,” reads an official statement.

A total of 18 people living in the same building have been quarantined. Though no exact source could be pointed, but the official note said, “He has history of frequent visits to Bapu Dham Colony and he also stayed for five days at Bapu Dham Colony.”

The lane that leads to the deceased house has been sealed. The houses there are so closely constructed that their top-floors almost touch one another.

Social-distancing a distant dream

The contact tracing team has quarantined over 55 people and no such movement can be observed there. However, the market situated just a few metres away from the house, was abuzz with activity. The shopkeepers in the market are not following the odd-even rule and most shops can be seen open. Residents could be seen walking in groups. While many had their faces covered, others were seen walking, standing clothes together, sans masks.

With 106 cases and counting, Bapu Dham Colony, had turned into city’s major hotspot in no time. It all started on April 24 after an employee of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was found to be infected. He went on to infect five members of his family, and over a dozen people in the neighbourhood. The UT administration had hoped the virus doesn’t spread further, but every new case started a chain reaction of its own.

Population density in the shanties

Bharat Kumar, counsellor from ward number 23 that covers three villages, including Ram Darbar, Faidan and Hallomajra, said, “Hallomajra is quite a congested area, it has around 1,900 houses and over 80,000 people. In one room of these houses, up to five people stay. There are chawls where people have built 30-40 rooms in a row, with four-five people living in one room. Most of the residents are from the working class.”

He said, “I keep inspecting the areas and the worrisome part is that people in these colonies villages are not following social distancing norms. The administration should take strict action, else there is no doubt that situation might go out of hand, imitating the Bapu Dham Colony incident.”

One Covid-19 positive case in Maloya

Meanwile, in Maloya, a 20-year-old female tested positive for Covid-19. People in the entire building where she stay had been quarantined and police were deployed to control the situation.

“The problem in Maloya is similar to Bapu Dham colony as the area is too congested and maintaining social distance is not possible,” said an MC official.