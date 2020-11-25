e-paper
Haryana BJP affairs in-charge to start state tour from November 25

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Vinod Tawde, the newly appointed Haryana BJP affairs in-charge will kick-off his maiden five-day tour of the state from Wednesday along with the co-in charge Annapurna Devi.

While Tawde is a leader of opposition in Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad, Annapurna is an MP from Jharkhand.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said both the leaders will hold meetings with Haryana MPs in Delhi on November 25 along with the state BJP chief OP Dhankar, before embarking on Haryana tour.

On Thursday, Tawde will visit Chandigarh where he is slated to interact with BJP MLAs, cabinet ministers and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state BJP affairs in-charge will address party workers of eight districts in Kurukshetra on November 27 where a training camp will be held.

Similar training camps will be held in Hisar on November 28 and in Gurugram on November 29 where Tawde will address the party workers.

