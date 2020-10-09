e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls

Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls

The last date for disposal of appeals by the concerned deputy commissioners is November 19 and final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls will be done on November 27.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Haryana State Election Commission has started the process of updating electoral rolls ahead of the general elections of municipal corporation, municipal council and municipal committee bypolls. State election commissioner Dalip Singh said the last date for disposal of appeals by the concerned deputy commissioners is November 19 and final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls will be done on November 27.

The general elections for municipal corporation of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat; municipal council of Rewari and municipal committee of Bass, Sisai and Uklana (Hisar), Dharuhera (Rewari), Sampla (Rohtak), Ismailabad (Kurukshetra), Sadhaura (Yamuna Nagar) will be held in the near future. Besides, bypolls of various wards are also expected.

“If any person intends to get his name included in the electoral rolls of concerned municipality, he will have to first get his name included in the electoral rolls of respective assembly constituency otherwise it will not be included in the electoral rolls of municipality,” Singh said.

top news
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In