e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana government to open two more coaching centres under Super-100 programme

Haryana government to open two more coaching centres under Super-100 programme

The state government had started Super-100 programme in 2018 to prepare students of government schools to get admission in higher educational institutions after Class 10.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said two more coaching centres will be opened in the state under the Super-100 programme to prepare government school students for competitive examinations.

As many as 25 students of Haryana having government school background made it to the IITs in the recently held competitive examinations after undergoing coaching at the Super-100 programme coaching centres in Panchkula and Rewari.

The education minister said looking at the increasing interest of students and results in the competitive examinations, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval to open two more coaching centres.

The state government had started Super-100 programme in 2018 to prepare students of government schools to get admission in higher educational institutions after Class 10.

He said in the last six years under the leadership of CM Khattar, the state government had introduced several reforms in the field of education that have not only improved the standards at government schools but also increased the interest of students in government schools.

top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In