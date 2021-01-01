e-paper
Haryana governor not giving time to meet opposition MLAs: Hooda

Haryana governor not giving time to meet opposition MLAs: Hooda

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 04:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that governor Satyadeo Narain Arya is not affording Congress MLAs an opportunity to meet him and seek a special session of the state legislature.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday, Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said the governor has not assigned any reason to his inability to meet the opposition MLAs. I have not seen anything like this before in my political career, he added.

“I wrote to the governor on December 7 seeking a special session of the Vidhan Sabha in view of widespread farmers’ protests against the three farm laws enacted by the central government and the fact that ruling BJP-JJP combine has lost the support of several MLAs, including the ones from the JJP and Independents. I have written to the governor again on December 31 reiterating the concerns of the Congress MLAs. Since the government has lost the backing of the JJP and independent MLAs supporting it, the Congress has decided to bring a no confidence motion against the government,” Hooda said.

He said it has now become clear that the governor is not using his constitutional powers to call assembly session and the coalition government is running away from facing a no-confidence motion.

The two-time chief minister said farmers have been agitating for over a month now in biting cold and 42 of them have lost their lives in 36 days. “It is a serious situation and needs to be discussed,” he added.

Referring to losses suffered by the BJP-JJP in mayoral elections on Wednesday and the defeat of the alliance candidate in Baroda assembly bypoll, the leader of opposition said it is clear from these results that not only rural voters but urban voters have also rejected the BJP-JJP alliance.

