e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt caps Covid-19 test price at Rs 2,400

Haryana govt caps Covid-19 test price at Rs 2,400

Asks pvt labs to revise rate after taking into account experts’ advice, cost of kits and consumables

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ICMR had in March capped the single test charges by private labs at Rs 4,500. Since RT-PCR testing kits are now being manufactured in India and are readily available, the medical research body asked the state to negotiate and fix mutually agreeable price for the test.
ICMR had in March capped the single test charges by private labs at Rs 4,500. Since RT-PCR testing kits are now being manufactured in India and are readily available, the medical research body asked the state to negotiate and fix mutually agreeable price for the test.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Private laboratories in Haryana will not charge more than Rs 2,400 for a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for detection of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

An order to this effect was issued by the additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, on Friday. The revised test rates came into force with immediate effect. The private labs had been charging Rs 4,500 for the said test.

“In exercise of the powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government directs that no private laboratory should charge any amount more than Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test for Covid-19, including taxes, cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting,” the order reads.

Arora said there were 12 government and seven private laboratories which were approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing the samples for detection of the virus. ICMR had in March capped the single test charges by private labs at Rs 4,500.

However, since RT-PCR testing kits are now being manufactured in India and are readily available, the medical research body asked the state to negotiate and fix mutually agreeable price for the test.

As per the advice of experts, including recommendations of the committee under Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, and taking into account the cost of kits and consumables, the state government on Friday ordered a downward price revision for the test.

Arora said all testing protocols as laid down by ICMR and the central government will have to be followed by the private laboratories.

“The private labs will share the data pertaining to the tests results with state government and ICMR on real-time basis. At the time of sampling, the identification, address and verified mobile number of the person, who is being tested, must be noted for record as per the sample referral form. The data should be uploaded on the RT-PCR app at the time of taking the sample. The test report should be communicated to the patient immediately after the testing is complete,” the order mentioned.

Arora said a positive test report should be immediately communicated to the civil surgeon of the district concerned through e-mail.

“The private laboratories have been instructed to maintain utmost confidentiality about the patient’s details. These labs have also been ordered to preserve the RT-PCR machine generated data and graphs for future verification by the state government,” he added.

top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
All party meet begins with tribute to 20 Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan clash
All party meet begins with tribute to 20 Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Uttar Pradesh STF cracks down, tells staffers to delete 52 apps linked to China
Uttar Pradesh STF cracks down, tells staffers to delete 52 apps linked to China
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
Delhi health minister’s lung infection worsens, to be given plasma therapy
Delhi health minister’s lung infection worsens, to be given plasma therapy
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In