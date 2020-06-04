Haryana: ID, Aarogya Setu a must for interstate bus travel

chandigarh

Jun 04, 2020

Haryana government on Wednesday released fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding bus travel wherein it is mandatory for passengers planning to travel on interstate routes to have identity cards and Aarogya Setu app in their phones.

Also, the number of passengers in a bus cannot exceed 35. The passengers must carry tickets, either in electronic mode or physical form.

An official spokesperson said it must be ensured that the staff and passengers do not show any Covid-19 symptoms. “If any such person is on board, he or she must immediately be deboarded and sent home and the people in contact must be home quarantined for 14 days,” the guidelines stated.

While the buses will have to be fully sanitised inside out, bottles of hand sanitiser must be kept inside the buses at all times and must be used by the staff at regular intervals. Everyone would have to wear masks at all times inside the bus as well as on the bus stands.

The SOPs also make it mandatory to ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening while boarding. Any passenger having fever will not be allowed to board the bus and the staff deployed for testing will have to use personal protective equipment (PPE).