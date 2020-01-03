e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana: Kin of missing govt employees to get benefits after 6 months

Haryana: Kin of missing govt employees to get benefits after 6 months

The cabinet has allowed the benefit of either compassionate appointment in Group C or D post or monthly financial assistance for a period of 15/12/7 years, depending on the age of deceased employee.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The family members of Haryana government employees, who either died or disappeared while in service, will be eligible for compassionate appointment in Group C-D.

The family of ‘missing government employee’ will now be entitled to get benefit of compassionate financial assistance only after six months from the date of lodging FIR.

Approving new ex-gratia scheme to help the family members of government employees, the cabinet decided that the new scheme will come into force from August 1, 2019.

The cabinet has allowed the benefit of either compassionate appointment in Group C or D post or monthly financial assistance for a period of 15/12/7 years, depending on the age of deceased employee.

Under the new scheme, the compassionate appointment will be given if the age of the deceased employee is not more than 52 years. Also, the employee should have completed minimum five years of regular service. The compassionate appointment will be given in Group- C or D post in the pay scale lower than that held last by the deceased employee.

However, the family of government employees killed in action while displaying bravery and extraordinary courage will be entitled to avail both the benefits of compassionate financial assistance and compassionate appointment, without any condition of 52 years of age or minimum five years of service.

While the cabinet increased the ex-gratia grant for the family of the deceased government employee from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, the house rent allowance or government accommodation has been allowed up to two years instead of one year.

Other benefits such as children education allowance up to 10+2, tuition fee up to graduation-level and fixed medical allowance shall also be admissible.

All loans and advances of Group C and D deceased employees will also be waived off under the revised scheme as per previous provision.

