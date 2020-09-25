e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana man held for assaulting businessman

Haryana man held for assaulting businessman

chandigarh Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A Man hailing from Haryana’s Hansi has been arrested for thrashing a local businessman outside a Sector-9 club, Chandigarh Police said on Thursday.

The accused, Kapil, along with his two aides, had attacked Rohit Singla of Sector 22 on September 9.

As per the police, the scuffle took place after Singla accidentally stepped on one of the accused’s foot while dancing at the club. This led to an argument, following which bouncers asked both the parties to leave. When Singla went out, the three accused turned up in a car bearing Haryana registration number and hit him with a wooden plank multiple times.

Singla was admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur for treatment, from where he was referred to Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 here.

Based on his complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-3 police station.

