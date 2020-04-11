Haryana man held for making threat calls to Congress leader Surjewala

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 01:42 IST

Police have arrested a Kaithal man for making threat calls to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, who lives in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The accused has been identified as Agrim, who is in his mid-30s. Police said Surjewala has a house in Kaithal and the accused lives near his house there.

Sector 5 station house officer inspector Lalit Kumar said that Surjewala submitted a complaint online stating that the caller, claiming to be from a gang in Uttar Pradesh, threatened to kill him and his cousin Sudeep.

The SHO said Surjewala received three calls between 9.50am to 10.15am on his landline on April 1.

“The caller identified himself as a member of a gang headed by Mukhtar Ansari, Raja Bhaiya and Pappu Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. He threatened to kill my cousin Sudeep Surjewala and me and disconnected the call. He called a minute later and said that he knew where I lived, had complete details of where I go and my vehicles. He called again, extended the same threat, and identified himself as Agrim,” the complaint stated.

The Sector 19 crime branch team of Panchkula then started investigating the matter. Officials privy to the investigation said the mobile number from which calls were made was traced to Kaithal and the caller was arrested. A case has been registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

Surjewala stated in his complaint that he had earlier received threat calls and letters on behalf of gangster Surinder Geong. So, he had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, asking for his personal security in 2016. The court had granted him ‘Y’ category security through a central agency, he said.