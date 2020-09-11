Haryana Olympic Association elections postponed

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:11 IST

The returning officer has postponed the Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) election, which were earlier scheduled to be held on September 19, till further notice.

A circular in this regard was issued on Friday by returning officer Sandeep Vermani, who has been appointed for conducting the elections of the executive committee and officer bearers of the HOA. The communication has also been copied to HOA president and Panchkula deputy commissioner.

The four-year tenure of the current HOA body will be ending in September-October.

On September 6, HT had mentioned that the association was planning to hold its elections on September 19 by ‘defying MHA guidelines’ on Covid-19 pandemic, which restricts any sports or political congregation till September 20.

As per the current MHA guidelines, any social/academic/sports/cultural/religious and political functions and other congregations are only allowed from September 21 onwards with a ceiling of 100 persons.

The Panchkula administration had also written to the returning officer to refrain from holding the elections on September 19.

HOA is led by former additional director general of police (ADGP) PV Rathee. As many as 33 sports associations are affiliated with it, each unit having a voting right of three, while there are 21 district Olympic associations and four independent and departmental units, each having a single voting right. The total voting strength of the state Olympic body is 124.

As per the election schedule, the deadline for the HOA affiliated units to submit the name of representatives, who have been authorised to cast their votes in the polls was September 10 by 5:00pm. The deadline to display the names of authorised representatives of the members units was September 11.

Haryana sports minister and two-time Olympian Sandeep Singh’s name has been forwarded by Haryana Cycling Association as one of three-authorised representatives to cast their vote in the elections. By virtue of being part of the electoral college, Sandeep is planning to contest the state Olympic body’s president election.

Sandeep Singh is also a front runner for the post of president of the HOA. Former Indian hockey skipper Sandeep, who made his debut in the Vidhan Sabha from Pehowa constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is all set to challenge incumbent president former ADGP PV Rathee’s group.