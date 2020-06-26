e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana records 13 deaths, 421 fresh cases, 636 recoveries

Haryana records 13 deaths, 421 fresh cases, 636 recoveries

4,657 ACTIVE CASES NOW: Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat were yet again the main contributors to the new cases on Friday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Thirteen coronavirus infected persons in Haryana died on Friday taking the death toll past 200. Among the dead, five persons each were from Gurugram and Hisar districts, while two were from Faridabad and one from Karnal.

A medical bulletin said that 421 fresh cases were reported from 16 districts on Friday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 12,884. Six districts-- Rewari, Hisar, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Panipat and Kaithal-- did not report any fresh case.

The number of active cases, however, came down on Friday with 636 patients recovering from the respiratory illness. As on Friday, there were 4,657 active cases in the state.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the contagion stood at 8,016. Also, the recovery rate on Friday was up by three per cent – 62.22% from 59.22% on June 25. The fatality rate, however, has surged from last week’s 1.50% to 1.64 % on Friday.

There were 64 critically ill patients admitted in 12 hospitals across the state, which included 15 who are on ventilator support in three Gurugram and one Faridabad hospital.

The three districts bordering the national capital – Faridabad (194 cases), Gurugram (93 cases) and Sonepat (35 cases) were yet again the main contributors to the number of infected persons, collectively throwing up 76% of the cases reported on Friday. The three districts have 3,339 active cases, which is 71% of 4,657 active cases across the state.

With 1,329 active cases, Faridabad, in fact, is fast catching up with Gurugram (1,596) in terms of number of active patients. Sonepat has 414 active cases as of Friday.

Among the other districts, Bhiwani reported 24 new infections followed by Rohtak,15, Mahendragarh, 10, Jhajjar,9, Palwal, 8, Ambala and Karnal (7 each), Nuh (6), Yamunanagar (5), Jind (4), Panchkula (2), Kurukshetra and Sirsa (1 each).

