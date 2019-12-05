Haryana SSC paper leak racket busted

chandigarh

UT police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking question papers of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) examination.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Nitish, was arrested while three other members of the gang—Rakesh alias Rakka, Manjit and Amit—were booked in this connection.

Based on credible information, a team of Sector 31 police station officials, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Krishan Kumar, raided a computer lab which goes by the name of ‘Mapple’ located at plot number 153 of Industrial Area in Phase 2.

According to police, each candidate would pay around ₹10-15 lakh to the gang members to access the leaked question paper.

“Nitish was the manager of the lab from where the illegal racket was being run. A day before the examination, the candidates, who had paid the token money, were called at the Mapple office. They would stay overnight and prepare for the exam,” said the DSP, adding that eleven candidates who were suppose to appear for the HSSC exam the next day were caught during the raid.

He said the candidates claimed that they came to know about the centre through word of mouth. Besides, the gang members would lurk around the examination centres to allure candidates, he added.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said police have recovered audio recordings and WhatsApp chats between candidates and Nitish, who will be produced in court on Friday.

A case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the four accused.

ROLE OF CHANDIGARH POLICE CONSTABLE UNDER SCANNER

During investigations, it was revealed that a Chandigarh police constable, identified as Ajay, was the guarantor in the rent deed of the computer lab and will be questioned about the other three accused, who remain at large.

“Ajay will be questioned about the men in the dock besides his own role. If any evidence is found against him then action will be taken accordingly,” Jagadale said.

It was also revealed that the property is owned by Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla. “Babla had given the property on lease after an agreement with one Sunil Rathi. He will soon be questioned about the matter,” she added.