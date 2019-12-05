e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Haryana SSC paper leak racket busted

A 24-year-old man, identified as Nitish, was arrested while three other members of the gang—Rakesh alias Rakka, Manjit and Amit—were booked in this connection

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

UT police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in leaking question papers of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) examination.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Nitish, was arrested while three other members of the gang—Rakesh alias Rakka, Manjit and Amit—were booked in this connection.

Based on credible information, a team of Sector 31 police station officials, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Krishan Kumar, raided a computer lab which goes by the name of ‘Mapple’ located at plot number 153 of Industrial Area in Phase 2.

According to police, each candidate would pay around ₹10-15 lakh to the gang members to access the leaked question paper.

“Nitish was the manager of the lab from where the illegal racket was being run. A day before the examination, the candidates, who had paid the token money, were called at the Mapple office. They would stay overnight and prepare for the exam,” said the DSP, adding that eleven candidates who were suppose to appear for the HSSC exam the next day were caught during the raid.

He said the candidates claimed that they came to know about the centre through word of mouth. Besides, the gang members would lurk around the examination centres to allure candidates, he added.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said police have recovered audio recordings and WhatsApp chats between candidates and Nitish, who will be produced in court on Friday.

A case under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the four accused.

ROLE OF CHANDIGARH POLICE CONSTABLE UNDER SCANNER

During investigations, it was revealed that a Chandigarh police constable, identified as Ajay, was the guarantor in the rent deed of the computer lab and will be questioned about the other three accused, who remain at large.

“Ajay will be questioned about the men in the dock besides his own role. If any evidence is found against him then action will be taken accordingly,” Jagadale said.

It was also revealed that the property is owned by Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla. “Babla had given the property on lease after an agreement with one Sunil Rathi. He will soon be questioned about the matter,” she added.

top news
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Rape victim set afire by accused in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Farooq Abdullah writes to Shashi Tharoor says he is ‘not a criminal’
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
RBI holds rate,slashes growth forecast to 5%
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
28 MPs yet to attend even one standing committee meeting
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News