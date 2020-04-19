Haryana to resume economic activity in phased manner

chandigarh

Haryana government on Sunday decided that industrial and commercial establishments, information technology (IT) and IT-enabled service units will be unlocked in a phased manner April 20 onwards.

Establishments which are outside the containment zones notified by the state government will be allowed to operate as per the central government guidelines.

The state implementation rulebook for permitted activities during the lockdown issued on Sunday by the revenue and disaster management department stated that for industrial, commercial and private establishments (excluding IT and IT-enabled services) having workforce requirement of more than 20 persons, 50% of the workforce will be allowed to be deployed. Units having workforce requirement of less than 20 persons will be allowed 100% deployment.

For IT and IT-enabled services units seeking deployment of more than 20 persons, 33% or 10 persons, whichever is higher, will be allowed and for units wanting to deploy up to 20 persons, 50% of the workforce will be allowed.

For in-situ construction projects where workers are available on site and are not required to be brought from outside, operations will be allowed with 50% of the total workforce. However, no movement passes will be issued.

For non in-situ construction projects like roads, irrigation, building, all kinds of industrial projects, including micro- small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in rural areas and projects in industrial estates, operations will be allowed with 50% of the total workforce with issuance of blue passes.

School books, air conditioners are essential goods

Keeping in mind the onset of summer season and new academic session, the state government has allowed sale of air conditioners, air coolers, fans, opening of their repair shops and distribution of books to school and college students, treating them as essential goods and services, the guidelines said.

The opening of shops, dhabas on the highways and movement of self-employed individuals will be strictly governed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) guidelines. “These will be regulated by the block, town and city-level committees in consultation with the labour department,” an official said.

Process to resume activity

Establishments willing to resume operations will have to apply on SARAL Haryana portal to obtain permission and movement passes. Passes for interstate movement of vehicles can be obtained from a central government website ( www.covidpass.egovernment.org). The applicants from industrial and commercial establishments will have to give an undertaking of adhering to the standard operating protocols (SoPs) — wearing masks, availability of hand sanitisers, social distancing, gap between shifts of workers, disinfecting the premises, special transportation for workers, thermal scanning and medical insurance.

The applicants will also have to make arrangements for the stay of workers within premises or adjacent buildings and arrange transportation of workers to their workplace in a dedicated vehicle while ensuring social distancing.

District and block-level committees headed by deputy commissioners and other district officers have been constituted to scrutinise and approve the applications received from industrial and commercial establishments.

TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, said the entire process of scrutinising and granting permissions will be issued in a phased manner through SARAL Haryana portal.

“The phasing will be done in each district as per social distancing norms and strict containment requirements. Approvals will be given in a phased manner strictly on first come first serve basis. Emphasis is on strict containment and arresting the spread of infection,” he added.

Movement passes

Distinct movement passes – special and ordinary – will be issued to the industrial and commercial establishments after scrutiny. Triangular red coloured special passes will be issued only to essential service providers to facilitate entry into containment zones or outside such zones to cater to the demand of essential goods and services. Rectangular green and blue coloured ordinary passes will be issued to non-essential service providers. The green pass will be for the industrial workforce and the blue for the construction workers. The ordinary pass holder will not be allowed to enter the notified containment zone.

Registration of properties allowed

The state government has also allowed registration of instruments pertaining to transfer of property from April 20. Additional chief secretary, revenue, Dhanpat Singh, in an order issued on Sunday said delivery of copies of revenue records, registration deeds, entries and attestation of mutations, affidavits and issuance of Scheduled Caste certificates, Backward Class certificates, residence certificates, domicile and income certificates will also be allowed from Monday.

The work related to registration of sale deeds will be undertaken from 2pm to 4pm on working days. The work pertaining to delivery of copies of revenue records and certificates will be carried out from 4pm to 5pm on working days. There will no requirement of any lambardar or advocate to identify the executants of the sale deed and Aadhaar cards or any photo identity card issued by the government will be sufficient.