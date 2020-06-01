Haryana witnesses one death, 265 new infections

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:20 IST

Haryana continued to witness steep rise in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday as 265 fresh infections were detected in 14 districts, pushing the state’s tally to 2,356.

A coronavirus patient also died in Gurugram, whose death took the state toll to 21.

Among the NCR districts, Gurugram reported 129 cases, Faridabad saw 25 infections and Sonepat 13.

As per the health bulletin, Sirsa witnessed 28 new cases, Rohtak 14, Hisar 13, Kaithal and Palwal 11 each, Bhiwani five, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar four each, and Nuh and Jind two each.

1,055 corona patients have been cured and discharged till now as the state’s recovery rate stands at 44.78%.

SIRSA TURNS INTO NEW VIRUS HOTBED

With 28 fresh cases, Haryana’s Sirsa on Monday recorded its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections, taking the district’s tally to 43. Sirsa had reported only 15 cases during the first four lockdowns.

Among the new patients were 19 people, who had returned from other states; four jail inmates and a constable; a dental assistant at a community health centre; a private hospital staffer; an employee of Dabwali court and a man from the containment zone in Dabwali.

SIX KIDS FOUND POSITIVE IN KAITHAL

Six children were among 11 people who tested positive for the virus in Kaithal.

Chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said nine of them were in contact with already infected persons, while two patients had a travel history to Delhi.

Four people, including two women, were found infected in Karnal, taking the number of Covid carriers to 56 in the district.

Though health bulletin mentioned limited cases, local authorities said 24 infections were detected in Rohtak, 21 in Sonepat, 10 in Bhiwani, seven in Dadri and four in Jhajjar.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said the new Rohtak patients comprised four employees of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), 12 contacts of a PGIMS staffer, three contacts of another infected man and five others.

In Sonepat, 17 contacts of an infected man from Rai area were found positive besides the driver of a senior Delhi Police officer. Three family members of an infected man from Nathuwas village were among 10 Bhiwani cases.

Similarly, four family members of an infected man, who works as an engineer in Gurugram, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jhajjar.