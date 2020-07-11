e-paper
HC asks Chandigarh admn whether date for registration of BS-IV vehicles can be extended

HC asks Chandigarh admn whether date for registration of BS-IV vehicles can be extended

The order came from the high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur on the plea of lawyer Arvinder Arora who told the court that he had bought a diesel car on March 12 and could not get it registered timely because of the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the UT administration whether the date for registration for the Bharat Stage-IV vehicles (BS-IV), could be extended as many people couldn’t get it done on time owing to the imposition of the lockdown.

The order came from the high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur on the plea of lawyer Arvinder Arora who told the court that he had bought a diesel car on March 12 with the last date for registration as March 31 and could not get it registered because of the lockdown.

Arora, a resident of Naraingarh in Haryana, is a practicing advocate in the high court and had sought time for inspection of the vehicle in Sector 43 motor licensing authority on March 20.

However, he couldn’t get the vehicle registered on time due to the lockdown.

Arora later approached the authorities in May but was denied registration and told that the registration should be done at his residential address. On this, he told the court that being a practicing lawyer in Chandigarh he could get his vehicle registered there.

When he served a legal notice, he was told that BS-IV vehicles were to be registered before April 1 and now, registration of the vehicle would amount to contempt of apex court order.

