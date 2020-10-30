HC restrains Amravati Enclave developer from further construction

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:10 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the developer of Amravati Enclave from carrying out any further construction in the absence of fresh approval from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The HC bench of Justice SN Satyanarayana and Justice Archana Puri acted on the plea of one Col (retd) BS Rangi, who had alleged violations of various norms and claimed that the developer had started further construction even as environmental clearance was pending.

The developer, Amarnath Investment Private Limited, had argued that environmental certificate was already taken, but it got expired. However, the court did not agree and directed that the developer and its agents should not take up further construction until the environmental clearance is renewed. The matter pertains to the development of extension of the enclave across over 2.6-acre land in Bhagwanpur village.

The court was told that the licence was granted to developer in 1996 for the development of group housing colonies in Bhagwanpur, Islam Nagar and Chandimandir. It was in 2010 that it got permission for the extension of the enclave, where as per the petitioner, construction has been started without environmental clearance.

The petitioner had alleged non-compliance with the Haryana Building Code rules and fire safety norms. The court was also told that three blocks constructed under earlier society have come up “dangerously” and even in medium-density earthquake, heavy destruction can be caused.