HC restrains Haryana from giving info about Hisar private schools under RTI

HC restrains Haryana from giving info about Hisar private schools under RTI

The HC order came on the plea of Sarva Haryana Private School Trust which had approached the court seeking direction to different Haryana government departments to not supply any information about the member schools

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday restrained Haryana government from disbursing information about some private schools sought by some private persons under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The high court order came on the plea of Sarva Haryana Private School Trust, a Hisar-based trust with 153 member schools in the district, which had approached the court seeking direction to different Haryana government departments to not supply any information about the member schools. The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal has asked the schools to provide information to the government departments but the latter have been restrained from disbursing the same to private parties without court’s permission.

The trust alleged that private persons could utilise the information for fishing expedition to fulfil their ulterior motives as the information as it could undermine the safety and security of the staff and students of schools. The trust had also sought quashing of instructions from different departments to provide information which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of schools. The response has been sought by July 1

