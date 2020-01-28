HC seeks compliance report from Punjab home secy

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:52 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a compliance report from principal secretary, home Punjab, on a plea alleging contempt of court orders with regard to high court directions against glorification of drugs and violence in songs. The response has been sought by April 24.

Chandigarh resident Panditrao Dharenavar had moved the plea, submitting that despite giving advance notice to local police and even up to director general of police (DGP), Punjab, no steps were taken to stop the glorification of violence and use of drugs in songs at an event held at a private resort in Nayagaon on December 31.

The court was told that in the directions issued in July 2019, the high court had directed Director Generals of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, to ensure that no songs are played glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows. However, these orders are not being complied with.

The high court bench of justice Surinder Gupta seeking response from the principal secretary, home, has asked him to spell out steps taken to comply with the order.