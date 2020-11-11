e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC seeks report on threat to Chandigarh lawyer from gangster Monty Shah

HC seeks report on threat to Chandigarh lawyer from gangster Monty Shah

An aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, he was booked on September 30 after the lawyer alleged he posted her daughter’s pictures on social media platforms

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a report on the threat perception to a lawyer and her family members from Monty Shah, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The report has been sought by the bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul by November 18, on the plea of a high court lawyer, who had sought directions to the UT administration to provide protection of life and liberty to her and her family members.

The court was told that she and her family members are facing continuous threats to their life and liberty at the hands of Monty Shah, who is involved in a number of other criminal cases.

Despite continuously approaching police, no action has been taken to apprehend the dreaded criminal, she had told court, adding that the harassment started after she filed an FIR against Shah. The FIR was registered on September 30 this year, after the woman had alleged that he posted her daughter’s pictures on social media platforms.

Shah is presently on the run after being booked last month for threatening two witnesses in Sonu Shah murder case. He has a reward of ₹50,000 on him, and has been declared proclaimed offender in multiple cases. He has also been convicted and sentenced to three-year jail in one of the cases.

