HC to Centre: Publish draft national education policy in all languages within 6 months

A bench of justice Girish Agnihotri said the central government itself has taken a decision to publish summary of the draft policy in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:22 IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the central government to expeditiously publish the summary of the draft National Education Policy, 2019, in all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The directions came on a petition filed by the National Independent School Alliance (NISA), an awareness platform for budget private schools across the country. The NISA had sought directions from the central government to circulate the draft policy in vernacular languages as mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution so that the larger community is able to understand it.

A bench of justice Girish Agnihotri said the central government itself has taken a decision to publish summary of the draft policy in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule.

“Summary of the draft National Education Policy 2019 has been published in 12 of these languages and in English and are available on the website of ministry of human resource development. The translation of the summary document is in process for the remaining 10 languages including Kashmiri, Konkani, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri, which will be soon available on the website. In view of the aforesaid, the present writ petition is disposed of with the directions that the central government may take effective steps to do the needful expeditiously preferably within six months. The Union of India shall strictly adhere to the stand as aforesaid. The petitioner if deem appropriate may make any representation to the concerned authority,” said the HC order of December 17.

