HC upholds promotion of nearly 30 Haryana Police inspectors

The petition challenging these promotions initially came in 2009

HT Correspondent
The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the promotion orders of 30 odd inspectors from the post of sub-inspectors, effected by the government in 2009.

The petition challenging these promotions initially came in 2009, when some direct recruit sub-inspectors (SIs) challenged promotions of their colleagues to the post of inspectors from amongst those who got promoted from assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posts.

They rued that though they were appointed as SI prior to the respondents and are senior to them on the basis of length of service, they have been ignored while making promotions to the posts of inspector.

The high court found that promotion rules lay down eight-year experience, out of which five years have to be as SI. But it does not mandate that the rest of three-year service has to be on the same post. Hence, those who got promoted from the rank of ASI can be considered for promotion on completion of five years of service as SI.

“The discharge of this sovereign function of the state requires different capabilities, training and skill which certainly is acquired over a period of time. The legislature in its wisdom has prescribed possession of eight years experience as upper subordinate for acquiring eligibility for promotion to the higher post of inspector, considering the specific requirements for the post and the same cannot be substituted by the court with its own view,” it said, while dismissing the plea.

It added that the law abhors mini-classifications on any preferential treatment on the basis of higher education or experience keeping into consideration the administrative efficiency and other relevant circumstances.

In these proceedings, the high court had recently stayed the government’s move to consider the names of inspectors for the promotion as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) due to this dispute.

