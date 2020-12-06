Health centre foundation stone laid in Kurara village

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:54 IST

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a health and wellness centre at Kurara village here, which will be built at a cost of Rs 45.6 lakh.

Speaking at the venue, Sidhu said the centre will have a community health officer (CHO) and other health and Asha workers to provide basic health services to the villagers. They will get 27 types of medicines free of cost, six diagnostic tests and tele-consultation facilities.

Health services for pregnant women and care during and after delivery will also be offered.

Sidhu also applauded the health department team and Asha workers at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, saying the entire state was indebted to them.

The minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Gigamajra and inspected the building, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs50 lakh. He handing over a cheque of Rs 5 Lakh to the principal, Harinder Kaur, in the presence of the village panchayat.