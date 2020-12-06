e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Health centre foundation stone laid in Kurara village

Health centre foundation stone laid in Kurara village

Centre will have a community health officer and other health and Asha workers to provide basic health services to the villagers

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.(HT file photo)
         

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a health and wellness centre at Kurara village here, which will be built at a cost of Rs 45.6 lakh.

Speaking at the venue, Sidhu said the centre will have a community health officer (CHO) and other health and Asha workers to provide basic health services to the villagers. They will get 27 types of medicines free of cost, six diagnostic tests and tele-consultation facilities.

Health services for pregnant women and care during and after delivery will also be offered.

Sidhu also applauded the health department team and Asha workers at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19, saying the entire state was indebted to them.

The minister also visited the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Gigamajra and inspected the building, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs50 lakh. He handing over a cheque of Rs 5 Lakh to the principal, Harinder Kaur, in the presence of the village panchayat.

top news
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
CBI files fresh case against Unitech’s Sanjay Chandra, family in alleged multi-crore fraud
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
BJP-ally RLP supports Bharat Bandh call, threatens to exit coalition
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
Two Apple iPhones get extra scores after camera retest
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: AAP supports Bharat Bandh call; Delhi border traffic diverted
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In