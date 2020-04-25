Heat poses new challenge for Chandigarh admn in feeding the poor

chandigarh

After food scarcity and supply mismanagement, rising temperature has now become a fresh challenge for the Chandigarh administration in helping out the poor with free ration and cooked food.

In the light of April 22 fiasco at Mauli Jagran during which hundreds jostled on the street for free ration, UT food supplies and consumer affairs department improved the distribution with a new coupon system.

HT team checked multiple spots and found that as the distribution is slow paced and performed mostly in day time, there was no escape for people from the sunny heat as the mercury touched 39 degree Celsius on Saturday.

In Daria, a village opposite the city railway station, ration was distributed on Saturday among 300 beneficiaries in two shifts: 10am to 12pm and then 3pm to 4pm. Among them, 80 were those who failed to get ration on Friday and were called again.

Siya Ram, a daily wager, said that he got no ration on Friday since the stock was finished before his turn. “Today I was denied ration on some identification issue. Coping with all this in such heat is next to impossible, but we are forced to bear it out of sheer hunger,” he said.

A volunteer, Sunil Singh, said the UT authorities must consider how difficult it is for the people to get delivery in the scorching heat. “The authorities should ensure that those being called for ration must get it on the same day,” he said.

‘GETTING COUPONS AT HOME, WHY NOT RATION’

At the Sector 56 distribution point inside a government school that is catering to 2,500 beneficiaries from Sectors 53 to 56, a long queue of 400 was given ration between 10am to 4pm, albeit with much hardship.

Satinder Kaur, 43, a housewife, said, “I am diabetic. Waiting in queue for hours is making me nervous. If I can get coupons for ration delivery at my doorstep, why can’t I get ration too? Their should be shorter cues or at least provision of some shade.”

Parminder Kumar, 40, a sweeper, said, “Due to the lockdown, our life has become all about standing in a line. Earlier it was for cooked food and now it is for wheat and dal. I feel fatigued and frustrated every day.”

Satpal, 57, taking turns with his wife Asha, 50, while standing in a line, said, “Our children are at home alone and here we are struggling to make ends meet.”

Transporting heavy quantity of ration back home is an even greater challenge for them. Many were seen arguing with rickshaw-pullers over fare.

Area councillor Satish Kainth said he had proposed to the food department to distribute ration in different areas of his ward so that people get it near their homes. But the latter could not manage due to limited resources.

Those who did not get coupons were left anxious. Sayida, 27, who works as a tailor at home, said, “My husband is no more. I hope that in his absence, I will get ration as his name is there on the list.”

CONG WRITES TO UT ADMN

Meanwhile, local Congress president Pardeep Chhabra on Saturday wrote to the UT administration, suggesting shifting ration and cooked food distribution timings to 8am-11am and 4pm-6pm so that people do not have to stand in long queues and bear the heat. Chhabra also suggested that cooked food delivery be advanced by at least one hour.

Department secretary Vinod P Kavle could not be reached for comments.