Home / Chandigarh / Heatwave sweeps across Punjab, Haryana; Hisar hottest at 48° C

Heatwave sweeps across Punjab, Haryana; Hisar hottest at 48° C

Blistering heat also swept Narnaul at 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A severe heatwave swept Haryana, Punjab and their joint capital, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, with Hisar being the hottest place in the region at 48 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana recorded its hottest day of the current summer so far, with the maximum temperature settling five notches above normal limits, the meteorological department said. Blistering heat also swept Narnaul at 46 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala sizzled at 44.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches, while Karnal sweltered under intense heat at 44 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits.

Sweltering heat also swept Bathinda and Patiala in Punjab which recorded a high of 45.5 and 44.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximums of 43.7 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 43.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits.

According to the MeT department forecast, heatwave conditions will continue to prevail for the next two days in Punjab and Haryana.

‘SOME RESPITE BY THURSDAY’

Chandigarh IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said the heatwave in the region had been caused by hot surface winds blowing in from Rajasthan, where at some stations the maximum temperature had crossed 47 degrees C.

Some respite was possible by Thursday when a western disturbance was likely to affect the region. “Cloudy weather and a chance of light rain up to 20mm along with gusty winds up to 40km are likely to bring the maximum temperature back in the 30s,” he said.

Agro meteorologist at PAU regional research centre, Bathinda, Dr Raj Kumar Paul said: “Thunderstorm with wind speed of 30-40kmph is expected at isolated places on May 28 and squall with wind speed of 50-60kmph at some places in the region is expected on May 29 and 30. Light to moderate rain is expected at some places by May 30, 31.”

‘HEATSTROKE CAN BE DANGEROUS’

Consultant physician Dr Vitull K Gupta said people have not acclimatised to the prevailing weather conditions. People need to be cautious as it might lead to heat effects, he said, adding people should avoid direct contact with sunlight and drink a lot of water mixed with a pinch of salt.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said such rise in temperature can lead to heatstroke which can result in physiological strain and even death. The health department has advised the residents to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3pm.

“Besides, people should wear lightweight, light-coloured, porous cotton clothes and when outside, use protective goggles, umbrella or a hat,” the civil surgeon said.

He added that the parents should strictly keep their children inside houses and should not allow them to play in open fields before 6pm.

He said the signs of heatstroke include rashes, headache, vomiting, red and dry skin, muscular weakness, giddiness and loss of sweat. Persons affected by sunstroke should be given first-aid immediately, including pouring water (room temperature) on their head, wiping their body with wet cloth so as to bring down body temperature, before rushing to the nearest hospital.

(Inputs from PTI)

